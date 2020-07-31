Mobile County Health Department officials say Friday's report marks the second highest number of COVID cases added in one day.
The number was over 200 again.
The report from the Mobile County Health Department shows 243 added, up from 206 in Thursday's report.
The number of deaths is up as well, four more deaths reported Friday.
The department still did not report the number of hospitalizations, but says it will starting again Monday.
For cumulative cases, the numbers in Mobile are almost at the 82-hundred mark.
Deaths stand at 194.
The Health Department did hold a news conference Friday.
As for whether the mandatory mask ordinance is working, Dr. Rendi Murphree said we're just now getting to the point where she thinks we'll be able to tell.
But Dr. Murphree said what they have seen trending in the last four weeks is a steady decline in the "Percent Positive" laboratory tests.
She said, "About four weeks ago, our percent positive laboratory tests jumped up again around the low 20's, 20, 21, 21 and a half, which was similar to Percent Positive way back in April, and that has gone down slightly but steady for the past four weeks, so we hope that trend will continue and that may be an early sign that the mask ordinance is working."
Dr. Murphree also said all hospitals in Mobile are maintaining capacity, but staffing is an issue because some health care workers are being quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.