According to court documents, seven-year-old Case Tray Ketchum died by blunt force trauma on Sunday, June 30.
Authorities have charged the boy's stepmother, 45-year-old Jacqueline Stewart, with capital murder in the child's death.
The child's body was found in a burning mobile home on Frank Snow Drive at approximately 5:20 a.m. on the day of his death. Firefighters said the boy was already dead by the time his body was pulled from the home.
Stewart was in court Tuesday afternoon and appeared in plain clothes though she’s being held in jail on no bond. The judge issued a gag order so no one involved in the case could talk. In court, the judge also said its a capital murder case because of the death of a child under 14.
People in Chatom are familiar with the case.
One said, “It’s bad. I mean, I’m very shocked that something like that could happen.”
Another said, “If that’s actually what happened, it's devastating. I mean, how do you deal with something like that? A 7-year-old kid with blunt trauma and then burned. I mean, they don’t want to know my opinion on things like that.”
A woman said, “It’s horrible. I don’t know what else to say. I mean, I’d hate to be in that situation.”
There are still a lot of unanswered questions. Was the fire deliberately set? Was there a history of abuse?
Stewart is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.