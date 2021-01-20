MCPSS adds names of 11 award-winning educators to The Giving Tree

MOBILE, CO., Ala. (WALA) - The names of 11 award-winning teachers and administrators were added Wednesday to the Giving Tree at Mobile County Public Schools’ Central Office.
The Giving Tree, located in the lobby of the MCPSS Academic Affairs building, was established in 2011 to honor teachers and administrators who win statewide or national awards or who are named countywide Teachers of the Year. Among the names added to it Wednesday was that of MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, who is the 2020 Alabama Superintendent of the Year.
“All of you have represented MCPSS superbly,” Threadgill said to the other honorees. “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication and I am very proud to be a part of the MCPSS family.”
Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, President of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, added his appreciation for how the honorees and their colleagues have handled the adjustments necessary to continue educating students through the pandemic.
“We truly appreciate what you’re doing,” he said. “We’ve dealt with hurricanes, we’ve had tornadoes, but we have had nothing like this virus.”
Added to the tree today were:
• Michelle Adams, principal at Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science and Technology, recipient of the U.S. Department of Education’s Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding Leadership
• Carey Arensberg of George Hall Elementary, the 2020 MCPSS Elementary Teacher of the Year
• Cheryl Burch of Phillips Preparatory School, the 2020 MCPSS Middle School Teacher of the Year
• David Dai of Alma Bryant High School, the 2020 MCPSS High School Teacher of the Year and Alabama Alternate Teacher of the Year
• Marcee Hinds of Baker High School, the Gilder Lerhman Institute’s 2020 History Teacher of the Year for Alabama, and one of 12 finalists for its National Teacher of the Year
• Timothy Johnson of E.R. Dickson Elementary, Alabama’s Outstanding Science Teacher
• Katryna Kinn, Principal of E.R. Dickson Elementary, Alabama Literacy Council’s School Administrator of the Year
• Dr. Monica Motley, MCPSS Coordinator for Transformational Development and Director of Guidance and Counseling, the 2020 Alabama School Counselor Association Advocate of the Year
• MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, the 2020 Alabama Superintendent of the Year
• Dr. Kimberly Walker, MCPSS Supervisor of Guidance and Counseling, the 2020 Alabama School Counselor Association Supervisor of the Year
• Sarah Woltring of Murphy High School, the 2020 National History Day Teacher of the Year for Alabama
Each honoree’s name was added to a golden leaf on the tree, and each received a copy of the Shel Silverstein children’s book, “The Giving Tree.” MCPSS congratulates all these exemplary educators.
For more information about The Giving Tree or any of those honored, contact MCPSS Director of Communication Rena Philips at rphilips@mcpss.com or 251-221-6288.
