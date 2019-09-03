MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System said it has purchased metal detectors that will be used at high school football games.
The announcement comes four days after nine people were wounded in a shooting after a football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
The walk-through detectors will be placed at all nine football stadiums used by MCPSS high schools. Anyone attending the games must pass the screening before entering the stadiums.
Superintendent Chresal Threadgill said the system has contracted a private security company to assist in monitoring the gates.
Along with the metal detectors, Mobile Police will increase their presence at all games. Security at Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be doubled.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, "We wanna make sure that when people come out they feel safe and we provide them a level of visual security so that they can see that officers are present and as well as having the comfort of knowing that we'll be able to respond to events that may occur… incidents that may occur."
Threadgill said the new protocol for what will and won't be allowed at games could be released as soon as Wednesday morning.
