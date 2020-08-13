The first football game for Mobile County Public Schools is a week from Thursday.
And school system officials say they are preparing to play games this season, and have been holding practices with social distancing.
As far as attendance, school officials say they are working on a plan that would give priority to seating for the families of participants, like football players, band members, cheerleaders, and other student groups.
The plan is to provide five seats for family members living in a household, six feet of social distancing, then another five seats.
There are also plans to allot tickets to the visiting side as well.
