Mobile County Public Schools is hosting its Signature Academy Showcase on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the USA Mitchell Center.
Students and teachers from all 12 high schools will be available to talk about and demonstrate activities from their respective Signature Academies. Through this unique program, any student living in the Mobile County Public Schools district can apply to enroll in any of our 12 Signature Academy high schools.
The programs range from aviation to coastal studies, healthcare to engineering, manufacturing to law, AP to IB.
Applications will be available online beginning Sept. 25. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. For more information, click here: http://signatureacademies.mcpss.com/?DivisionID=21554&ToggleSideNav=ShowAll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.