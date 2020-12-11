MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public School officials announced on Friday that all students will go to virtual learning for the first week back from the Christmas break.
Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill said students will attend classes from home starting Monday, January 4, 2021.
"We’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 numbers in the community and in our schools and we are concerned there has been a rise in since the thanksgiving break and officials are warning us that there will be another rise after Christmas,” said Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System.
While students are expected to return to campus on January 11, 2021, the district said remote learning could be extended.
“Our thought is by keeping students off campus that extra week hopefully it will give everyone enough time to make sure they’re healthy and they can return safely to school,” Philips said.
The change causing concern for some parents. On social media, one woman said the move was “just ridiculous." Another person was worried about access, “some areas weren’t able to even get wifi and if they did it barely worked.”
However, not everyone is against it.
"It just gives you the knowledge knowing that everyone is going to be visiting with family and everything for the holidays and when they come back in town they have that extra week of seclusion before everyone starts infecting other people," said Erin Walker.
While students will not be on campus, the district’s 7,500 employees will be.
The message from school leaders, safety is their biggest concern.
“We have been very impressed with the amount of patience and flexibility that our students, our teachers, our parents have had with us,” Philips said.
Spring break may also present a challenge for school leaders. At this point they say it is too early to make any predictions.
Read Threadgill's full statement sent to MCPSS parents/guardians:
"As we approach the closing of the first semester, I wanted to thank each of you again for your continued support of our school system, even during this time of uncertainty. I couldn't be prouder of the dedication, resilience, and perseverance displayed by all individuals associated with MCPSS. I have been continuously amazed with how everyone has been working as a team with one goal in mind, to educate our students in a safe learning environment. Again, thank you for being an integral part of the success of #TeamMCPSS.
As we prepare for the holiday break, we will continue making a concentrated effort to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff members on all MCPSS campuses. To do so, we request your assistance by continuing to stress to our students the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing at all times. We must do all we can to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our community. The schools will continue doing our part as well by continuously cleaning and adhering to all CDC guidelines.
With the holidays approaching, health officials have warned of the possibility that we will face rising numbers of COVID cases. After studying the data and consulting with state and local health officials, I feel that it is best to delay the return of face-to-face instruction by one week. This delay will allow a period of time after the holiday before students return to our campuses. Therefore, ALL students will participate in remote-only instruction from January 4-8. Currently, the plan is for MCPSS to resume in-person learning on January 11, 2021. However, please understand that there is a possibility for remote learning to be extended beyond one week. If that is the case, I will let you know as soon as possible. When we do return to in-person learning, students will have the option of continuing remote learning or returning for face-to-face instruction.
All students will need to take their devices home when we dismiss for the holiday on December 18. Please have your children ready to learn remotely on their computers the morning of January 4, and please continue to check your email for any updates from me and from your school.
Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we do what is best for the health and safety of our students and employees. Have a wonderful and safe holiday season.
Sincerely,
Chresal D. Threadgill
Superintendent
