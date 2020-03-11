On Wednesday the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation will worsen.
The outbreak of the virus has caused educational systems across the country to extra measures to ensure the well being of their students and staff.
MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips said extensive disinfecting measures are currently taking place at Mobile County schools.
"We are wiping down classrooms, bathrooms, doorknobs, light switches, and other surfaces throughout the day," she said. "We also have a cleaner called pH7Q that fights coronavirus and other germs that we are spraying on surfaces in every classroom. We leave that on overnight until it dries for a very thorough cleaning."
According to Philips, MCPSS cleans more diligently during flu season.
"We’ve been doing this for a good while with the pH7Q. When the coronavirus started making the news, our Facilities Department checked to see which viruses pH7Q fights, and coronavirus was on there along with influenza and many other viruses. It is one of the best cleaning supplies out there."
Washington County School officials announced on Wednesday shortly after noon that all county schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a district wide disinfecting process.
