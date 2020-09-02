MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are now collecting food, donations and other non-perishable items to take to first responders in Louisiana, officials announced on Wednesday.
On Sunday, August 30, MCSO sent its food truck to the Calcasieu Parrish Sheriff’s Office in Lake Charles, LA.
Officials say since Sunday, the MCSO team of volunteers have served over 1400 meals.
MCSO officials say since posting their efforts to social media, they have been contacted by several individuals looking to help.
Listed below are the locations where you may drop off any items during regular business hours 8 to 5 pm.
A truck has been donated by Bay Lines Trucking to transport all non-perishable items. Officials say they still need a refrigerated box truck to deliver all of the donated meats. If you can help with this delivery please call us, 251-574-8633.
MOBILE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ALL DONATIONS - PERISHABLE AND NON-PERISHABLE ITEMS
Administration Building
510 S. Royal Street
Mobile, Alabama 36603
(251) 574-2423
Southside Sub-Station
Theodore Oaks
5808 US Highway 90 W. suite A
Theodore, Alabama 36582
(251) 574-8675
Northside Sub-Station
10121 Moffett Road
Semmes, Alabama 36575
(251) 574-8040
BALDWIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NON PERISHABLE ITEMS ONLY
Bay Minette Admin Office
310 Hand Ave.
Bay Minette, AL 36507
Fairhope: Sheriff’s Satellite Office (located within Satellite Courthouse)
1100 Fairhope Ave
Fairhope, AL 36532
Robertsdale: Sheriff’s Annex II (Regions Bank Bldg 2nd floor)
22070 Al-59
Robertsdale AL 36567
DONATIONS
Make checks payable to The Foundation of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.