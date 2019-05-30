The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing girl.
Fifteen-year-old Amberly Nicole Thurman of Citronelle left her residence on Wednesday and has not returned.
She was last seen wearing black pants and an Alabama t-shirt. Her direction of travel is not known.
The teen is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Amberly Nicole Thurman, contact the MCSO at 251-574-8633.
