MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office began investigating a scam involving multiple males selling pine straw and yard services.
On Tuesday, three suspects were arrested.
According to officials, after laying the pine straw, the subjects were reportedly demanding upwards of $2100.00 for their service.
Officials say the suspects drove a black Dodge Pickup with an Indiana tag.
One alleged victim in the Oak Briar neighborhood in West Mobile said, "I came outside. I asked him, I said, well, how much do I owe you? He said $2100 and I said ohhh no way!"
She said she was scammed and Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies agrees.
"I said you can just pick up this hay up out of this yard and just throw it back in the trailer. And he said, oh, I can't do that. And I said, well I can do it. If we can't settle," said the woman.
When the workers wouldn't leave, she caved and wrote them a $1,000 check, but what she didn't know is an undercover deputy had been watching the alleged scammers and was waiting just down the road to arrest them.
Team Sheriff posted a picture of the three men on its Facebook page.
Captain Paul Burch said Lavon Wilson, Trayvon Lockhart and Shamair Bonner are behind the scam.
They're charged with theft by deception and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Criminal masterminds right there!
