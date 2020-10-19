MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FedEx truck stolen from the Schillinger Road area in Mobile was chased into Mississippi.
According to a spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mobile County Sheriff's officials chased the stolen vehicle into Gautier but then pulled back.
The say Jackson County authorities, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol and other state agencies stopped the vehicle on I-110.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.