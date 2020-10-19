MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies said a Semmes man stole a FedEx truck and went on a joy ride through Mobile County, into Mississippi and the driver didn't seem interested in making any deliveries.
Investigators said the man behind the wheel was Brandon Waltman. FOX10 News was given dash camera video from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office who picked up the chase once Mobile County terminated the pursuit at the state line.
Alex White was in Grand Bay, on his lunch break when he pulled out his camera to capture the bizarre chase.
He said, “The fact that he was smiling and hanging out the window doing this running man dance…he could see people in the parking lot and he seemed to be making a show out of it.”
Captain Randy Muffley with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, “They tried to use spike strips on the vehicle three of four times which the suspect avoided them.”
The pursuit was pretty far from high speed. Muffley said he was in the very back of the pack and Waltman was going 65 and 70 on I-10. Finally, deputies said Waltman gave up, stopping just into Harrison County, Mississippi around the Biloxi/ D’iberville exit.
Waltman was booked in the Jackson County jail but is expected to head to Mobile Metro next, a place he’s visited 12 times in the past eight years. According to the jail log, he was booked in two weeks ago on other charges.
