The Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there isn't a body under the one headstone at Heritage Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Prichard.
The news came after a ground penetrating radar search deputies carried out today at the alleged illegal cemetery.
Investigators told FOX 10 the radar equipment used Tuesday didn't show all they wanted to see, so there are 2 options, they will either use more advanced equipment or they'll start the exhumation process.
Meanwhile the whole ordeal has caused concern for other people who have loved ones buried across the street in Whispering Pines Cemetery by Heritage Funeral Home, which is at the center of an investigation by MCSO.
Family members of the Emerson family said the last 8 months have been troubling for their family. Their mother, Willadean Beard Emerson passed away in October last year.
"It's stressful. It's definitely been a damper on my family," said Ronnie Emerson, Emerson's son.
Her funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and she was supposed to be buried in Whispering Pines Cemetery in Prichard.
"We noticed that over a period of time, there was no plaque on our mother's grave once we went back there," said Ynnis Beard, eldest son of Emerson.
Siblings, Ynnis Beard, Ronnie Emerson, and Schrunda Emerson said they've made several calls to Heritage Funeral Home and were constantly given the run around.
"We don't have the confidence that our mother is buried," Beard explained.
"It feels very disrespectful. We handle our end of the bargain. We put all of our trust in them to put our mother to rest," Schrunda and Ronnie added.
Their mother's grave is recognized by a stick with "Emerson" on the back of it and the date of Willadean Emerson's burial.
"To see that. It just killed me. To have to really look at the stick to even see the dates and the time on it," said Ronnie Emerson.
"It's devastating. No closure. It's like scratching the scab off a wound that's supposed to heal," added Beard.
The Sheriff's Office has asked families with loved ones in Heritage Memorial Gardens Cemetery to report it to http://www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
We did reach out to Heritage Funeral Home owner, Cederick McMillian's Attorney for a comment but he said he cannot comment on this matter.
