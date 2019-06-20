GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) --FOX10 News was told two people were found dead inside a home on Yancey Glen Drive in Grand Bay, but investigators believe it is the result of natural causes.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says its Major Crimes Unit investigators were sent to the scene.
FOX10 News will provide more information when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.