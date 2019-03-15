MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office seized about a half-million dollars worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Friday, according to the MCSO.
Deputies pulled over a rental car traveling from Colorado to Miami around 11 a.m., and they detained the 26-year-old driver. Investigators say he is being charged with drug trafficking, and they plan to release his name and arrest photo later Friday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 110 pounds of high-grade marijuana were found inside the vehicle.
Deputies also seized a large quantity of THC vape juice during the traffic stop.
