Two suspects are dead after a police chase through Alabama and Mississippi. The suspects, identified as 49-year-old Herbert Green Jr and 48-year-old Louis Bennett, died during the chase.
Deputies said the two men broke in to the Dollar General store on Grand Bay Wilmer Road early Sunday morning and stole cigarettes. When they were running out, a deputy spotted them and chased after them.
Investigators said the men got away in their car after driving into a pecan orchard and through a fence. Detectives lost the men for about 30 minutes.
After about a half hour, deputies caught back up with the men on Old Pascagoula Road and Grand Bay Wilmer Road. That's when detectives said the high speed chase ensued.
"The deputies maintained visuals with it and got up to speeds of 110 miles an hour and then the deputies backed off a little bit because the car was beginning to fishtail," said Sheriff Sam Cochran.
Cochran said the driver lost control of the car, it flipped several times, and then it crashed into a trees.
The Sheriff said one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and the other was partially ejected. Cochran said neither were wearing seatbelts.
