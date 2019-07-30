EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation Tuesday morning of a homicide.
Investigators say they received the call just before 11 p.m. Monday and responded to the scene at Indian Springs Drive and Hiawatha Court.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying outside of his car, according to the MCSO.
Authorities tell us they believe the man was shot inside the car and then got out trying to get help.
He died at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, according to investigators.
