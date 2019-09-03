MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office investigators said they are looking for the person responsible for leaving a pipe bomb in Wilmer.
Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 2, the device was found at DJ's Grocery on Moffett Road. Deputies called the Mobile Police Department's bomb squad and the unit detonated the device at the scene.
The bomb was described as a piece of PVC pipe, six to seven inches long, about three inches in diameter, it had caps on both ends and contained duct tape and a fuse. The device did not contain nails or other types of shrapnel usually found in pipe bombs.
Investigators said they believe the explosive was made for illegal blast fishing and may have rolled out of someone's vehicle. Blast fishing is when an explosive is thrown in the water to kill or stun fish, making it easy to quickly collect the fish.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said they have no reason to believe the bomb was made to hurt people, but creating a bomb of any kind is still illegal.
Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the bomb to call 251-574-8633. You may also report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
