MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office a juvenile stabbed a man during a road rage incident today on Moffett in Semmes.
According to a witness, the juvenile was driving erratically and the two had a fender bender. The witness went on to say that after they both got out of their vehicles, the juvenile stabbed the man in the chest multiple times.
The juvenile is currently in custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
