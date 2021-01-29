MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested William Storey, Jr. on multiple sexual abuse charges.
Storey is charged with three charges of rape 1st; three counts of rape 2nd, two counts of sodomy 1st; two counts of sex abuse, three counts of incest and two counts of sodomy 2nd.
According to Captain Paul Burch with the Sheriff's Office, this is a joint investigation between his agency, the District Attorney's Office and the Child Advocacy Center. He said the investigation began about two weeks ago.
Burch says there is a single victim involved in all of the charges and that she is a young-teen and family member.
He said the case was initially reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a family member of the victim and that all of the offenses happened indoors at the same, private location.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have already been contacted by other alleged victims. They anticipate other charges will be brought forth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.