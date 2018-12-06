Today, December 6, 2018, The Mobile County Sheriff’s office along with Mobile Police Department arrested Donald Ray Reed Jr. on two counts of robbery 1st and escape 1st.
According to officials, MCSO responded to 8501 Old Pascagoula Road for a robbery on December 4.
A witness at the scene told authorities that Reed pulled a knife and demanded money from the clerk. They said Reed fled the scene after the gas station's alarm sounded.
After fleeing scene, MCSO says Reed went to 5225 Rangeline Road, and again with knife in hand, demanded money from the clerk and when the clerk refused, they say Reed fled that scene.
Security footage from the Rangeline Road gas station, showed the suspect leaving in a green GMC Sierra truck. MCSO and MPD detectives discovered that the truck had been reported stolen out of Mobile police's jurisdiction.
Wednesday evening the stolen truck was spotted on Irvington Bayou La Batre Hwy. Bayou La Batre PD was contacted and attempted to pull vehicle over.
After a short vehicle pursuit, authorities say Reed bailed on foot at Magnolia Road. MCSO K-9 units responded and set up perimeter to search for him in nearby wooded area.
Today at approximately 9:00 am, MCSO received information about a suspicious person in the area where a perimeter was set. MCSO and MPD responded to the scene and captured the suspect.
According to MCSO, the escape charge comes from Reed trying to escape through an air conditioning vent in an interview room at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
