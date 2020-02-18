UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office reports just after 12:30 p.m. that the standoff has ended peacefully, and the suspect Jerry Fowler has been taken into custody on existing warrants. He will be headed to Mobile County Metro Jail after having barricaded himself inside a home on Hubert Pierce Road as deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants on him. Among the charges Fowler was wanted for are first-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance, according to MCSO.
EARLIER STORY:
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies late Tuesday morning are at a home in Semmes where a man has barricaded himself inside the residence.
According to MCSO Capt. Paul Burch, the man barricaded himself inside along with his girlfriend.
This is all taking place on the 1400 block of Hubert Pierce Road.
Burch told FOX10 News the Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that the man, who has warrants out on him, was inside the home. Other people who were inside the home left the residence, but the man's girlfriend stayed inside, he said.
Burch said deputies are negotiating with the man, attempting to convince him to peacefully exit the house.
