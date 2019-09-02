WILMER, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile County bomb squad detonated a pipe bomb Monday night after it was discovered at a Wilmer gas station.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says the call of a bomb at DJ's Grocery came in around 5 p.m. When the Mobile County Explosive Ordinance Unit detonated the bomb, nobody was hurt and nothing was damaged, according to investigators.
Deputies said they are actively trying to determine where the pipe bomb came from.
