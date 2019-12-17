MOBILE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the three deputies involved in a shooting on Lott Road in Semmes on December 10.
According to officials with the MCSO 66 year-old Terrance Edward White was killed after firing shots a deputies. Sheriff's deputies responded to White's neighbor's call for help after they say White was acting erratically following an argument.
The three deputies have been identified as Corporal JT Thornton, Deputy Nathaniel Kersten, and Deputy Owen Bradley.
