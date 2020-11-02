MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it now has Ryan Timothy Smith, a suspect in the Rock Point Road homicide, in custody.
Smith was captured in Arkansas.
Another suspect is still being sought.
Authorities found the body of Derek Hase buried on Rock Point Road near Dog River. Hase was last seen alive at his home in Irvington on Sept. 25.
According to detectives, they believe Hase was shot by Smith.
Smith was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail today.
It was on Sunday, Sept. 27, when Hase was reported missing by a family member.
In their investigation, MCSO detectives learned Hase had been the victim of a homicide at a residence located on Merwood Court in Mobile. Detectives executed a search warrant there on Oct. 22 and discovered evidence indicating a violent encounter occurred at that location and that someone had been shot and killed while inside the residence.
The investigation then led MCSO detectives to a Rock Point Road address. On Oct. 29 the MCSO executed a search warrant there and discovered a body that had been buried.
The body was transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and on Oct. 30 it was confirmed to be the body of Hase.
MCSO detectives developed suspect information which led them to Smith. They subsequently learned that he had been involved with an armed robbery in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and he was in custody there, the MCSO said.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, MCSO detectives traveled to Arkansas and to bring Smith back to Mobile to face charges.
He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and corpse abuse.
MCSO detectives say they have two additional suspects that they believe to be involved with this crime -- Paul Hollingsworth, who was arrested on Oct. 28, and Bryan Clark, who is still at large.
Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Clark is asked to contact the MCSO at 251-574-8633 or via www.mobileso.com/crimetips.
