MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- Just after noon on Sunday, 27-year-old Troy Barnhill was found murdered inside of his home in Wilmer.
“A really bad scene inside the house,” said Capt. Paul Burch.
Mobile County Sheriff's deputies say the gruesome discovery was made by a family member who went to check on Barnhill after they hadn’t heard from him for a while.
“He spoke with several people yesterday evening or last night.”
Investigators say at this point it’s not clear how exactly he was killed.
They’re waiting on autopsy to bring that to light.
“It’s definitely a homicide. We’re not sure by what means as of yet... very extensive injuries to the body.”
Captain Burch believes the man may have been killed sometime overnight at the home on the corner of Moffett and Wilson Rd.
Investigators believe there was some type of struggle inside of the home before Barnhill was killed.
His body was found in a bedroom.
“By looking at the injuries, it’s a very personal attack on him, so we’ll get to the bottom of it.”
Capt. Burch says it’s too early to say if his murder was drug related, but it’s not being ruled out.
“This immediate area is known throughout the years for drug activity and that’s always at the top of the list when we see a scene like this,” said Capt. Burch.
MCSO is still looking for a suspect.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call them at 251-574-8633 or leave a tip by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.