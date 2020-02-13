GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office is searching for 15-year-old Jessica Verdoorn of Grand Bay.
Authorities say she left home on Monday, February 10 and has not returned and her direction of travel is unknown.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to call 251-574-8633.
