MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 67-year-old Bobby Ronald "Ronnie" Sanderson, Jr.
Officials say Sanderson has liver and pancreas problems for which he needs medication.
They say he has been known to frequent the Whistler, Eight mile (Lott Road), and McIntosh areas.
If you have seen Ronnie or know his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633. You may also report on our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
