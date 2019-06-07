The Mobile County Sheriff's office needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old Wilmer teen.
Officials say Sean Michael Smith was last seen on Thursday, June 6 in the area of Kimberly Avenue and has not returned.
He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with green trim.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 251-574-8633.
