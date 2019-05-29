The Mobile Sheriff's office is seeking information in a May 24, 2014 cold case.
Officials say on that date Charles "Bubba" Jackson went missing from the area of Schillinger Road and U.S. 98 in Semmes.
They say over the last five years, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office has continued to search and follow leads in this case.
If you have information pertaining to this case, they're asking that you please call 251-574-8633 or go to coldcase@mobileso.com. All information provided shall be treated as anonymous. #crimtetips #coldcases
