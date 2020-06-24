MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Joshua Garnett who was last seen on May 7 in the Semmes area.
Officials say Garnett could possibly be in the Pensacola area.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.
