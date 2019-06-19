The Mobile County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects are in custody following a robbery of a local Circle K convenience store.
MCSO identifies the suspects as Joshua Fullmer, 25, of Axis, and Anthony McCastle, 48, of Whistler. Each is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail, jail records show.
The Sheriff's Office says additional information about the arrests will be released shortly.
