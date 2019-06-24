Mobile County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they're ready to start digging up graves. This comes after allegations by families that caskets were dug up and re-used and that bodies aren't buried where they should be.
Deputies said complaints and allegations just keep rolling in from families.
"We're going to have to start opening some of these grave sites to see what's in there. To either substantiate or disapprove these allegations," Captain Paul Burch with MCSO.
Burch said exhumations could begin within the coming weeks. He said they will be done on a case by case basis. Family members will have to sign off on it and there will need to be a court order before they start the process.
Meanwhile residents in the area complain about a bad smell they believe is coming from the cemetery.
"There is a very foul odor of decomposition. I won't say its strong and steady but as it heats up and the wind blows, its very obvious that there's a smell of decomposition in the area," said Captain Burch.
FOX 10 News spoke to residents who didn't want to go on camera but said there's a bad odor coming from the cemetery that seeps into their homes when its hot.
Cederick McMillian is the man at the center of the sheriff's office investigation. he owns Heritage Funeral Home and Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery. McMillian was arrested on a sex offender violation charge last month.
