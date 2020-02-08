SEMMES Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Sheriff's Office say two brothers are both charged with felony murder following the shooting death of a 19-year-old college student Saturday morning in Semmes.
They say 18-year-old Dentzes and 20-year-old Warren Burrell both face felony murder charges. According to authorities, Warren Burrell is the person who shot and killed Langston Nicholson.
According to Captain Paul Burch, the Burrell brothers were both out on bond for two counts of robbery and burglary first degree.
According to officials with MCSO, the call came in at approximately 11 a.m. They say the shooting occurred on Fernwood Loop in Semmes and that it was a drug transaction.
They reported that one male victim suffered a gun shot wound to the back, and was transported to the hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Burch told FOX10 News that they were searching for the two suspects who walked up to a car and shot the victim who was transported to the hospital in the same vehicle.
