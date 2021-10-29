MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Investigators said a man who spent some time volunteering inside the Mobile County Sheriff's office found himself next door, inside Metro Jail.

According to court documents, Jimmy Darrel Green, who is 74 years old, was charged with sexually abusing a child under 12 years old between 2014 and 2019.

Investigators said Green was a volunteer for the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and helped deputies out with administrative work.

Deputies said the volunteer work included doing clerical work, like sorting paperwork and calling people that filed reports with the sheriff's office.

Green is free on bond.

According to investigators, there could be another child sex abuse arrest involving another person within the sheriff's office, soon.

