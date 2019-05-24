GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- A pair of robbers made off with $1,600 taken from a Grand Bay Waffle House while locking the employees inside the restaurant's office, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says the robbers held up the restaurant at gunpoint around 3:45 a.m. Friday.
The Waffle House is on Grand Bay Wilmer Road.
MCSO tells FOX10 News investigators are reviewing surveillance video.
More details are expected, and FOX10 News will update this story when those details are available.
