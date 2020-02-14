MCSO: Woman stabs man during argument at Circle K

According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office a woman stabbed a man during an argument today at the Circle K at Moffett and Snow Road.
According to Captain Paul Burch, it's unknown if the woman is in custody at this time and the condition of the victim is unknown.
This is a developing story.
