MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office reports that a work release inmate is wanted after jumping from a vehicle and fleeing.
According to the MCSO, on Friday the Sheriff's Office received a call from an employer with the work release program. The employer stated that at approximately 6:05 p.m. he was returning Torres Ransom to Mobile County Metro Jail when Ransom shouted for the car to be stopped at Government and Lafayette streets.
MCSO reports Ransom jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The employer immediately notified the jail.
Ransom was last seen wearing white t-shirt and blue jeans.
MCSO asks anyone who has any information about Ransom's whereabouts to call 251-574-8633. If you would like to give us information anonymously, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips.
