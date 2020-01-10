Baldwin County EMA officials are asking residents to be sure and have a way to stay informed as the weather gets worse overnight Friday, January 10, 2020 into Saturday. Some of the most vulnerable residents are the temporary ones, campers staying at RV Parks and our State Parks.
“They are talking about tornado warnings, so we do have two tornado shelters on property,” a Meaher State Park employee told a camper over the phone, Friday.
Meaher State Park in Spanish Ft. is at capacity with more than 60 camp sites filled for the weekend. Those already there and others checking in Friday were being warned of the weather system expected to move through on Saturday. Park management asked residents to retract their awnings and move any loose items inside.
“We will let them know if they want to go to a secure place, we’ll send them to some of the local parking lots…Home Depot, Fresh Market…that kind of thing just in case,” explained park manager, Anna Bryant.
In June, a possible tornado touched down briefly at Meaher State Park, flipping and destroying a trailer with someone inside. The camper wasn’t seriously hurt, but the experience is fresh enough to have park staff getting out ahead of this system with their guests. Those staying through the storms are heeding the warnings.
“I’ll just get out of it and go into a rest area which is a shelter,” said Dan Oakes.
“We’re going to put our slides in, so the winds won’t catch the toppers and everything,” Bill Belcher said. “That’s about all you can really do. Of course, you’ve got jacks that go down on the coach to stabilize it and everything.”
The National Weather Service said folks in Baldwin County can expect winds, gusting to 40 miles per hour Friday night out ahead of the line of storms and high, win-driven tides which could cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas. Surf will build to eight to 10 feet overnight.
The line of storms is expected to move through Baldwin County between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Baldwin County EMA officials asked that all residents make plans ahead of time for the worst-case scenario and have multiple ways to get weather alerts.
