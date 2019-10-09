Meaher State Park opens first handicap accessible cabin

More people can now enjoy the outdoors just in time for fall, as Meaher State Park opens its first handicap accessible cabin.
We got a look inside Meaher State Park’s two new cabins, Eagle’s Nest and Heron’s House Wednesday morning, ahead of the park’s official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Heron’s House is the park’s first ever ADA compliant cabin, with a wheel chair ramp leading up to the beautiful view of Ducker Bay.
Eagle’s Nest is right next door, and both cabins have their own kitchen, bathroom, queen sized bedroom, tv, living room area, and more.
The park says inclusivity is something they’ve been working towards for several years.
“We want anybody to be able to come to the park, and over the years we’ve had lots of folks ask if we have a cabin where they can come that is handicap accessible, and unfortunately we had to say no. This started about a year and a half, two years ago, and its taken us a little longer than we want, but we now can say yes to that,” said Anna Bryant, with Meaher State Park.
Eagle’s Nest has a pull-out queen-sized couch, while Heron’s House has a set of bunkbeds, making both places the perfect get away for the whole family, even pets!
For pricing and information on how to make a reservation, click here.
