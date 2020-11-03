MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We know we’ve had a very busy season this year. We’ve been through all the 2020 names and we’re in extra innings with the Greek alphabet.
We’ve already tied up 2005 with the number of named storms with 28, but we’re behind 2005 in hurricanes and major hurricanes. So how can you compare the power of these two seasons that have different storms of different strengths?
Well there’s another number. It’s called ACE, accumulated cyclone energy. It has a formula. It’s the six hour max wind in knots squared. That’s divided by 10000 to make the number manageable.
Sounds complicated, but it really does give us a simple number. Imagine a 140 mph category four storm. That equals about 120 knots. Square 120 and divide by 10000 and you get 1.44.
You make that calculation every six hours and add it up. The stronger a hurricane is and the longer it’s around the bigger that number will accumulate.
Through the entire season of 2020 the ACE is 142. That doesn’t even put it in the top ten.
Compare that to 2005, which had an ACE of 250, the second highest of all time after 1933.
The individual storm with the highest ACE ever... Hurricane Ivan with 70.4. Not only was Ivan powerful but it was around for 23 days.
So if you here this ACE number you'll now know what it means. It's a simple number that gives us a way to to rate the overall power of individual storms and whole seasons.
