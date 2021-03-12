The city of Daphne will soon have an answer to its concerns over ambulance response times, at least in the short term. It’s a story Fox 10 News has been following since the city first went to Medstar ambulance service with the problem and asked the company to come up with a solution.

Medstar, a Global Medical Response (GMR) company is the only private service in the county and cities like Daphne depend on speedy service. After pulling some records from Baldwin County 911 Daphne city officials found that it was taking longer than 15 minutes on a quarter of the calls and sometimes more than an hour. Medstar recognized there’s a problem.

“One thing that we identified was yeah, there is an immediate need for an additional resource so on Monday, we’re going to put that additional resource in place over on the eastern shore in the Daphne area to provide that immediate additional asset that will help reduce those response times,” said Medstar’s Director of Strategic Operations, Chad Jones.

The asset Jones is talking about is an ambulance and two-person crew including a paramedic. It will be dedicated to the area seven days a week during peak times between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Daphne Fire Chief, LeAnn Tacon said while it may not be a permanent solution, Daphne’s citizens can rest easier.

“It’s great news for the citizens of Daphne,” Tacon said. “Like we said all along, they’re taken care of anyway because we do have a paramedic on every fire truck in the city, so they do get that initial ALS response. They get that every time but now, we’re going to have a transport unit within our city limits so that’s going to be a big help to us.”

What has caused the drop in response times and what’s to prevent the same thing from happening in other parts of the county? Jones said COVID-19 hospital diversions has been part of the problem over the last year, but the bigger problem is finding and retaining qualified employees in an extremely competitive field.

“We’re out in the communities. We’re at colleges and looking for paramedics and EMTs coming out of school. We’re also reaching out to fire departments and other services that we can you know, use employees that way,” Jones explained. “We’re also looking for other type strategies that are used elsewhere in the country that might could benefit what we do here.”

Fire chiefs from around Baldwin County met Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Baldwin County 911 Center as part of the newly formed EMS Committee. They heard from Medstar (GMR) officials on some of these strategies so that as the county grows, the ambulance service will be able to keep pace with it.