Millions of Americans were glued to their TVs 50 years ago as Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin became the first astronauts to land on the moon. But, as you know, there were a whole lot of Americans not born yet to witness the excitement and intrigue of the moon landing. Well, not in real time. But, there is a place to re-live that historic day – and, it’s just up the road from us!
Meet the next generation of scientists, teachers, doctors and yes.. even astronauts. A group of soon to be eighth graders at Saint Pius X Catholic School is gathered in the school’s library on a summer day – talking about space! Paul Dekle explains, “I think it would be cool to go to space because you could see the world from a different perspective and really be able to explore the great unknown.”
These students got a glimpse of the ‘great unknown’ on a field trip to the INFINITY Science Center in Mississippi. It’s a place designed just for them.
“The first floor of the museum is the earth gallery. So, we have things about hurricanes, we have an inundation station, we have a topography table. The second floor is space, so these are the NASA artifacts,” says Jill Senn, INFINITY’s Education Director.
INFINITY takes you – the visitor – out of this world with all kinds of hands-on equipment, projects and displays. A design Senn said is geared toward the kids because “kids always learn better when they have hands on. One of the things we always try to do is provide instruction and also provide fun. And, part of the fun is having hands on exhibits.”
An approach that brought the Saint Pius X students a space suit try-on, the feel of a hurricane and even getting a look at the pilot’s chair of a shuttle or rocket. And, it’s a glimpse for us at what the future of the space program could look like: “I think it would be fun because it’s a different experience. It’s something you have never experienced before – like no gravity,” says eighth grader Molly Head.
The INFINITY Science Center is a welcome center for the Stennis Space Center, NASA’s rocket testing facility. You can take bus trips from INFINITY to Stennis. INFINITY is open for field trips, family visits and home school programs year-round. Right now, they are hosting a variety of summer camps. For more information on the INFINITY Science Center, click here http://www.visitinfinity.com/.....
