Memoirs of Michael: Telling the story of those who survived Hurricane Michael 1 year ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WALA) – October 10 will mark one year since Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle, leaving a trail of destruction going for miles.
Places like Mexico Beach took a direct hit and was nearly leveled. Estimates put the damage at about $25 billion.
Ashley Conner and Cierra Camper saw the toll of Hurricane Michael because they lived it.
“There are certain parts of the town that looks like the hurricane hit yesterday and there's other little pockets of the town that has kind of gotten back together,” Conner said.
Bay County was hit hard, and the recovery is taking time. With destruction all around, Ashley and Cierra rolled up their sleeves: one grabbing a pen and paper, the other a camera.
“We were hearing stories from our families and our friends and our neighbors that we really thought the rest of the country needed to hear,” Conner said.
“I wanted to have a place where I could document the authentic damage that was happening because I didn't feel like it was going to get covered,” Camper said.
That is how Memoirs of Michael was created, the website getting thousands of clicks and a Facebook page with nearly 6,000 likes.
“If you document something authentic it's going to get followers,” Camper said. “People want to see realness and they want to see the trueness of what happened.”
Cierra and Ashley put about 50 stories on their blog. The first one published last December.
Logan and Irene Richardson, along with their daughter Amelia, were one of the stories that were told.
“We've learned what family really is, I feel like our community is so much stronger,” Irene said.
“Maybe our story or someone else's story will help them not risk it because you can always come back,” Logan said.
The young family's home was heavily damaged. Finally, after months of work the rebuild just days from completion.
The goal of sharing their story to the Memoirs of Michael team, showing just how bad it was.
“We are not going to remember in 50 years all these little details that happened,” Irene said. “We're going to remember we were okay, we were safe, we had everything we needed.”
More than 10 months after setting out to tell the stories of those who survived Michael, Ashley and Cierra are now beginning part two. The goal to see where the people they interviewed are now.
“If we could go door to door for the next 10 years to tell everyone's hurricane story we would because we felt we didn't go through this for no reason because there has to be a reason and purpose behind it,” Conner said.
With a mission to document what has been done, their goal is to not forget.
“This community was awesome before the storm and that's just a symbol that it's going to be awesome again in the future,” Conner said.
Ashley and Cierra are planning to put together a book, they are hoping to have it done in the beginning of 2020.
Panama City and Bay County in general still has a long way to go and still needs help. Plenty of buildings are still left in ruins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.