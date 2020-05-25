Memorial Day is notorious for bringing large crowds and lots of visitors to the Gulf Coast.
Despite COVID-19, things were no different than usual on Dauphin Island today. Crowds gathered at Dauphin Island beach from the east end to the west end of the island.
“It’s a great weekend here on Dauphin Island for Memorial Day weekend,” said Philip Patronas, Pirate's Bar and Grille and Pirate's Pizza and Wings owner.
It was a beautiful day on the island. Through the morning and afternoon hours, the weather was just right.
“It’s sunny and 75 couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Alex Moore, who was visiting.
After "stay at home," quarantining, and social distancing for nearly 2 months folks hit the beach hard.
“Coming out to the beach after a long stay at home break pretty much. School’s out so it’s just nice to be out in the sun again,” Christopher Chavers, who was visiting said.
“We’re just enjoying the beach. We’ve been locked up for a couple of months. I’m out here with the bros playing a little foot golf,” Moore added.
Residents who live on Dauphin Island said it finally feels like normal.
“All of our spring break renters didn’t come down and the island’s been dead. It’s been like winter,” Rich Brewer, a Dauphin Island resident explained. “I love to see the tourists down here. Brings down the life.”
Businesses are even more thankful.
“They’re being respectful, they’re trying to space out as much as they can on the beach. They’re really trying to respect other families,” said Charles Walters, Managing Chef at Pirates Pizza and Wings.
Patronas said after being shut down for weeks, this wave of people on the island is much obliged.
“We’re still being precautious and safe but doing it the right way. I’m glad everybody is out and enjoying themselves today, instead of stuck inside,” Patronas added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.