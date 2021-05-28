Memorial Day weekend traffic clogs Bayway/Causeway as eager vacationers head to beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you tried to get anywhere Friday afternoon, it was hard to avoid traffic trouble.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend sent people racing to their destination - only it was no racetrack.

"I was just out and about, taking care of some stuff, and the traffic, I just had to turn around, it’s too much," one Mobile woman said.

At times Friday afternoon, the I-10 Bayway was moving nearly 40 miles per hour under the speed limit.

”It’s coming this week so I think the smart thing to do is stay put, if you’re gonna leave, leave early," another Mobile driver said.

This is the first big holiday since the vaccine and COVID-19 rules being relaxed - and its certainly showed. Parts of the Causeway and Government Blvd. were clogged as well at times.

If you're traveling this weekend, leave yourself extra time, buckle up and focus on the road.