MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The cruiser he left on the beach is now the site of a growing memorial for Deputy Bill Smith who died saving a teenager in the waters off Fort Morgan Sunday afternoon.

“He saw the need to put his life on the line to save somebody else's and that’s what he did," said Sheriff Hoss Mack.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office and the community mourning the loss of a true hero paying tribute to Smith, leaving flowers and other mementos to pay tribute to the man who devoted his life to helping others and spent his final moments doing just that.

“I hate that it happened. He died doing what he loved. I don't know the man but I respect him,” said Michael Krchak.

A banner draped over his truck’s windshield shows the thin blue line running through the BCSO badge with his radio call sign B105 written on top.

Deputy Smith had been in law enforcement for 12 years, seven of them serving BCSO and five as a member of the SWAT team in Calhoun County.

Prior to that he’d spent three decades as a firefighter in Georgia and North Alabama.

“Followed his dream to live on the beach and move to Gulf Shores.”

Sheriff Hoss Mack says his background played a critical role in his assignment to Fort Morgan Beach with Deputy Sydney Wentworth.

“Bill contributed a lot of his own equipment, a lot of his own training time.”

Smith and Wentworth were patrolling the beach Sunday night, jumping into action to save two people in the Gulf

“The fact that Bill was there, that Sydney was there as quick as what they were, is why we have two of the victims that are alive today.”

As the surf grew stronger it overtook Deputy Smith, who went underwater, going into cardiac arrest when he was pulled out.

Before he died he managed to save the life of a 19-year-old beach attendant who remembered deputy Smith grabbing him and telling him to hang on to a rescue buoy, fighting to bring him back to shore.

“Bill Smith lived as a hero, he died as a hero.”

Deputy Smith's truck will be parked on Highway 59 near Regions Bank in Robertsdale for anyone who would like to come pay their respects.

Deputy Smith leaves behind a wife and two adult sons.