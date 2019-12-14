BON SECOUR, Ala. (WALA)-- Dozens of people filled the pews of Fishermen Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for Anthony Conway, a man who is so loved by many and is well known for his trade.
"There are so many things left to tell you Anthony, but i know when i look at the moon shining over the water i will feel your endless love for your family."
"I know you would want us to stick together like we always have and i'm gonna do it. I promise you, your name will never die down. I know you went to heaven without a doubt. God and your family was all you talked about and of course being by that water."
Conway was out shrimping with two other men in the early morning hours after thanksgiving when their boat capsized near Fort Morgan.
The captain was rescued while the body of another crew member was found on the boat.
After days of searching Conway's body was found on December 4th just west of Dauphin Island.
His family is grateful for all the support they received at his memorial service Saturday.
Bon Secour volunteer firefighters opened up their department for fellowship following the service.
"I would like to thank everybody that came out to show love for my dad. from the bottom of my hearts we truly are blessed that everyone did show up and come," said Conway’s daughter, Erica Absher.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
