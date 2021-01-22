MOSS POINT, MS (WALA)- An aspiring 18-year-old who was gunned down in a robbery, was honored Thursday night during a candle light vigil.
Caleb Lett was shot and killed in Moss Point. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for the crime and charged with capital murder.
There were teary eyes lit by candles during the emotional tribute for Lett in Pascagoula.
One of Lett's friends said, “Look at us, we’re all here together because of Caleb.”
Angela Chapman, Moss Point's Principal said through tears, “It’s been difficult being at the school the last few days because I have teachers and students really hurting right now. You could not have known Caleb and not loved him. You just couldn’t!”
Lett was Mister Moss Point High. He played in the band, volunteered at church and was in the top ten in his class. He touched a lot of lives.
Lett's friend said, “I never had a biological brother but I always look at him as such and his family has blessed me with an amazing best friend.”
Crystal Nicholson, Lett's mom added, “I’m so blessed and privileged to be called Caleb Gabriel Lett’s mother.”
Grief counselors were at the church where the vigil was held for those who needed someone to talk to.
“He was also a shoulder to lean on and a big brother to many of the smaller children you see here tonight. His legacy and that smile, will live in our hearts and spirits forever," said one woman.
Eighteen balloons were released for each year of his life, a life cut too short.
“Though the enemy has taken him from us, the enemy can never take him from our hearts,” said the priest at the vigil.
Caleb’s grandmother said Moss Point police promise her justice for her grandson’s murder.
